BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 3-0 St Johnstone

Adam Rooney scored a hat-trick as Aberdeen maintained their unbeaten Premiership start with a comfortable win at home to St Johnstone.

Commentary by Rob Maclean.

Please note, available to UK users only.

