Scottish Premiership highlights: Aberdeen 3-0 St Johnstone
- From the section Scotland
Adam Rooney scored a hat-trick as Aberdeen maintained their unbeaten Premiership start with a comfortable win at home to St Johnstone.
Commentary by Rob Maclean.
Please note, available to UK users only.
