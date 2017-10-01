BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights - Motherwell 3-0 Partick Thistle
Highlights: Motherwell 3-0 Partick Thistle
Goals from Peter Hartley, Craig Tanner and Ryan Bowman secured victory for an impressive Motherwell against Partick Thistle.
Commentary by John Barnes.
