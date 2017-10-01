BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Celtic 2-2 Hibernian

Highlights: Celtic 2-2 Hibernian

Celtic's Callum McGregor and Hibs's John McGinn each score twice as Hibernian come close to ending Celtic's now 58-game unbeaten domestic run on Neil Lennon's return to his old club.

Commentary by Liam McLeod.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Celtic 2-2 Hibernian

Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Highlights: Saints shutout Dolphins in Wembley showdown

Video

Players run for cover in chaos at NZ Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

Video

Mixed reactions from NFL players during US anthem

Video

Koeman not feeling pressure after defeat

Video

WSL highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign

Video

GB's Thornley wins silver at rowing Worlds

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Fred's my best friend' - meet the dog helping Invictus athlete

Video

It was important to get three points - Wenger

Video

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Video

'13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired