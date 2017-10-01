BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Celtic 2-2 Hibernian
Highlights: Celtic 2-2 Hibernian
- From the section Scotland
Celtic's Callum McGregor and Hibs's John McGinn each score twice as Hibernian come close to ending Celtic's now 58-game unbeaten domestic run on Neil Lennon's return to his old club.
Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Please note, available to UK users only.
