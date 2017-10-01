BBC Sport - Lee McCulloch feels 'let down' by Kilmarnock players
McCulloch feels 'let down' by Kilmarnock players
- From the section Scotland
Following the 2-0 defeat by Ross County on Saturday, Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch tells interviewer Rob Maclean that he feels let down by his players.
McCulloch left Kilmarnock by mutual consent the following day.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired