Camanachd Cup final: Lovat 2-3 Newtonmore

Newtonmore quelled Lovat's comeback to retain the Camanachd Cup with a hard-fought victory at Bught Park, Inverness, the 32nd time they have won shinty's showpiece tournament.

Lovat's Stuart MacDonald saved a Glen Mackintosh effort before Neil Stewart gave More the lead in 16 minutes and Jamie Robinson soon added a second.

After the break Mark MacLachlan poked in Lovat's first before Lorne MacKay's 50-yarder defied keeper Paul MacArthur.

Evan Menzies lashed in More's winner.

Lovat, the 2015 Camanachd Cup champions, played within themselves in the first half but came to life after the break, taking advantage of the sun glare affecting MacArthur in the More goal.

Their first goal, in 64 minutes, came from a high ball into the danger area. Three Newtonmore defenders moved towards the ball but they left the alert MacLachlan unmarked and he slotted home.

That gave them hope, and when MacKay's lofted shot from almost the halfway line slipped past the sun-blinded MacArthur they looked the team more likely to score a third.

MacArthur composed himself to make a good save with his chest to deny Greg Matheson but 14 minutes from time Newtonmore's Menzies cracked in the winner and David MacLean went close for them soon after with a shot over the Lovat bar.

In the final minutes, Lovat's Callum Cruden was red-carded for striking Conor Jones with his stick across the face and Jones was also sent off, for retaliation.

Newtonmore have won the Camanachd Cup more than any other team.