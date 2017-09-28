BBC Sport - Peter Lawwell welcomes planning approval for Celtic Park development

Lawwell welcomes Celtic Park development

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hopes the hotel, museum and retail development around Celtic Park will benefit the club and Glasgow's east end.

Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Kheredine Idessane.

