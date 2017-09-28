BBC Sport - Peter Lawwell welcomes planning approval for Celtic Park development
Lawwell welcomes Celtic Park development
- From the section Scotland
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell hopes the hotel, museum and retail development around Celtic Park will benefit the club and Glasgow's east end.
Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Kheredine Idessane.
