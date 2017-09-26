BBC Sport - Hartson can help Lafferty - Budge
Hartson can help Lafferty - Budge
Scotland
Hearts owner Ann Budge says the club have enlisted the help of John Hartson to support Kyle Lafferty, who has spoken of his gambling addiction.
Former Celtic and Wales striker Hartson has previously discussed his own gambling addiction.
