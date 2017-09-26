BBC Sport - As tensions grew, a trip to North Korea brought a silver medal for Karen Frondigoun
'I was aware of the nuclear testing'
- From the section Scotland
The Taekwondo World Championships were held in North Korea just as relations with the US deteriorated and the governing regime tested their latest missile. For Karen Frondigoun, though, the trip delivered a silver medal and lasting memories.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired