Shinty: Kinlochshiel close to title after win over Kyles Athletic

Kinlochshiel beat Kyles and now just need a point to be champions

Kinlochshiel have one hand firmly on the Marine Harvest Premiership trophy after a resounding 4-0 home win over their only challengers, Kyles Athletic.

Three of Shiel's goals came from members of the MacRae clan, who, with up to half a dozen members playing at one time, have served the club well in their 20-year journey from shinty's bottom division to its very summit.

The Wester Ross side now need one point in their final game on 7 October to clinch the title, which will go to a team outside Badenoch for only the second time.

A 4-1 defeat for Glasgow Mid Argyll in Oban finally sealed the relegation fate of the Yoker club, while Kilmallie took another step towards the second relegation spot when outgoing champions Newtomore defeated them 6-2.

Newtonmore's victory means that both sides in the Tulloch Camanachd Cup final were successful in their last outing before their encounter on 30 September, Lovat enjoying a 3-1 home win over Kingussie.

An early goal from the prolific Keith MacRae sent Shiel well on their way and Oliver MacRae soon made it 2-0.

Into the second half, Keith's brother John put the game and possibly the title beyond Kyles' reach before Jordan Fraser rounded off the scoring.

With one game left for each contender, Kinlochshiel are two points clear and now with a goal advantage of three.

However, their final obstacle, in Oban, does look more formidable than Kyles' at home to already relegated Mid Argyll.

That relegation was sealed when Malcolm Clark opened for Oban Camanachd and, although Calum McLay soon equalised, Aiden MacIntyre, Daniel MacVicar and Andrew MacCuish all scored in the second half.

Kilmallie's woes deepened when Glen MacKintosh, Evan Menzies, Fraser MacKintosh, Ian Robinson and Jamie Robinson with a double all scored for Newtonmore.

Daniel Stewart responded at 2-0 and Liam MacDonald at 4-1 for Kilmallie, who remain two points adrift of Lochaber in the final position of safety with a game in hand.

Lovat captain Greg Matheson got their opener, which was instantly neutralised by Kingussie's Chris Hollysong.

Matheson put Lovat ahead again and Lorne MacKay confirmed the points early in the second half.

That result effectively knocked Kingussie out of the race for third place, which now appears to be between the two Camanachd Cup finalists and possibly Oban Camanachd as well.

In the National Division, Caberfeidh's 6-2 defeat of Beauly still failed to guarantee them the second promotion place after Fort William swamped bottom side Inverness 9-0.

Inveraray edged Oban Celtic 2-1 in the remaining second-tier game.