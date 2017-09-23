BBC Sport - 'Celtic are on a different level to Rangers' - Bonner and Thompson

'Celtic on different level to Rangers'

Pat Bonner and Steven Thompson agree that Rangers have not closed the gap on Celtic, and believe the champions are destined to make it seven-titles-in-a-row after the 2-0 Old Firm derby win at Ibrox.

Top videos

Video

'Celtic on different level to Rangers'

Video

Difficult day against Saints - Mourinho

Video

Man City feeling better than last season - Guardiola

Video

'Spurs will struggle to make top four'

Video

Blaak wins world title despite early crash

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Win means more than three points - Pochettino

Video

Spurs' finishing was clinical - Bilic

Video

Did Barry feel pressure of Neville's shirt?

Video

Crouch's honest assessment of life as a sub

Video

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport
Video

'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome

Video

'Barba magic' sets up Saints try

Video

Peacock on Strictly, sequins & spray tans

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired