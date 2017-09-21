BBC Sport - Rangers v Celtic: Arthur Numan and Paul Elliott preview Old Firm match

Numan and Elliott preview Old Firm match

Former Rangers left-back Arthur Numan and ex-Celtic centre-half Paul Elliott look forward to Saturday's first Old Firm match of the season, and describe what it is like to play in the fixture.

Interviews by BBC Scotland reporter Kheredine Idessane.

Top videos

Video

Numan and Elliott preview Old Firm match

Video

Liverpool 'obviously have problems' - Klopp

Video

Froome misses out on world title to Dumoulin

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Fury's 'hardcore' Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dion Dublin Meets Darren Fletcher

Video

FA chief executive explains Sampson sacking

Video

'Nothing calculated' about Sanchez selection

Audio

'Bruce Willis doesn't scream. Bruce Willis just takes it'

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Ezekiel Elliott should be ashamed of his performance'

Video

Sampson's final interview as England manager

Video

Froome: 'no regrets' over time-trial bronze

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Koeman has 'good connection with board'

Video

Debate: Scottish Premiership's best striker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired