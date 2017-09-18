BBC Sport - Neil Lennon makes no apologies for criticising his players in public

'I can't sugarcoat abject performances'

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has not shied away from publicly criticising his players following disappointing performances, and he is adamant that it is the right way for him to act - and it is up to the players to react positively.

