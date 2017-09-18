BBC Sport - Jen McIntosh is being pushed on by the success of her younger sister Seonaid

Sibling rivalry refocuses McIntosh

The most successful woman in Team Scotland's Commonwealth Games history says being beaten by her little sister - in the same sport - is having a big impact on her. Jen McIntosh has five Games medals in shooting, and is determined to add to her tally in the Gold Coast in 2018. But nipping at her heels is five years younger Seonaid - also known as Mini Mac. Rhona McLeod has been to meet them

bbc.co.uk/getinspired