Rangers' Josh Windass won't face disciplinary sanction but Richard Foster may

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass allegedly made a rude gesture at Partick Thistle fans

The Scottish FA's compliance officer will not raise a complaint against Josh Windass after claims he made a rude gesture at Patrick Thistle fans.

The Rangers midfielder won't face action because Friday night's incident falls short of excessive misconduct.

A complaint may be raised against St Johnstone's Richard Foster, after he allegedly damaged the referee's dressing room door at Dens Park.

The kick was seen by referee Alan Muir and will be included in his report.

Windass will be free to face Partick Thistle at Firhill again, in tomorrow night's Scottish League Cup quarter-final, and in Saturday's Old Firm meeting with Celtic at Ibrox.