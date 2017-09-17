BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Hamilton 1-2 Hearts

Highlights - Hamilton 1-2 Hearts

Two first-half goals are enough for Hearts to beat Hamilton Accies and give Craig Levein the first win of his second spell as manager.

Commentary by Rob Maclean.

Please note, available to UK users only.

