Shinty: Kyles edge clear in Premiership race, Lochside Rovers win Juniors

Lochside Rovers beat Kingussie's reserves 3-1 in Fort William

A 1-0 home win for Kyles over Newtonmore, while rivals Kinlochshiel could only draw two-all with Glenurquhart, swung the Marine Harvest Premiership title race back in the direction of the Tighnabruaich club.

Newtonmore's defeat also finally ended their quest for an eighth consecutive crown. This now sets up a potential league decider between Shiel and Kyles at Balmacara on 23rd September.

Glen's point helped their battle against relegation where Glasgow Mid Argyll's concerns deepened after a 3-2 defeat by Lovat.

Oban Camanachd's second string Lochside Rovers lifted the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup, shinty's junior championship, with a 3-1 victory over Kingussie's reserves in that rearranged final at Fort William.

Sandy MacKenzie scored the only goal of the game for Kyles just before half time. Meanwhile at Kiltarlity an early double from James MacPherson put Glenurquhart well in charge of a game relocated from Kinlochshiel's waterlogged pitch. Keith MacRae soon pulled one back before Jordan Fraser's equaliser early in the second half.

With two games to play, Kyles and Shiel, in advance of that likely title decider, are locked on 26 points with Kyles leading by a goal advantage of five.

Lochside Rovers lifted the trophy at Fort William's An Aird Park

In Glasgow, Mark MacLachlan scored first for Lovat and Danny Kelly made it 2-0 on half time. Mid Argyll battled back in the second half when Callum McLay then Jamie MacFadyen levelled the game in advance of MacLachlan's winner which kept Lovat in the four-way battle for third place.

Mid Argyll stay bottom and need slip-ups from Kilmallie and Lochaber who are one and three points above them to avoid the two relegation places, while Glenurquhart's point in their final game of the season takes them another important step towards safety.

Craig MacDougall sent Lochside Rovers on their way to their first Sutherland Cup success for 20 years with the only goal of the first half. Lewis Buchanan got their second just after the hour and, although veteran Kevin Thain got one back for Kingussie, Ruaraidh Horn then sealed Rovers' victory.

Skye, who have already secured the National Division title, extended their unbeaten league run into their 13th and penultimate game with a 3-0 home win over Inveraray. Will Cowie, Iain MacLellan and James Pringle all scored to increase Skye's advantage over Caberfeidh to seven points.

There was some compensation for Newtonmore when their reserves beat their only possible rivals Aberdeen University 6-2 to clinch the North Division 1 title.