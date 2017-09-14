BBC Sport - John Hartson making most of life after cancer and gambling battles
Hartson in the 'best place' of his life
- From the section Scotland
Former Arsenal, Celtic and Wales striker John Hartson is enjoying life as a football pundit after some difficult years.
Interview by BBC Scotland's senior football reporter Chris McLaughlin.
Listen to the full interview on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound at 14:00 BST on Sunday 17 September.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired