BBC Sport - Rodgers: 'We were playing like under-12s at times'
Celtic played 'like under-12s at times' - Rodgers
- From the section Scotland
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shares his disappointment with his side's first half performance following a 5-0 Champions League thrashing against Paris St-Germain at Celtic Park.
