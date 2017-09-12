BBC Sport - Rodgers: 'We were playing like under-12s at times'

Celtic played 'like under-12s at times' - Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shares his disappointment with his side's first half performance following a 5-0 Champions League thrashing against Paris St-Germain at Celtic Park.

