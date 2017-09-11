BBC Sport - No special welcome for Neymar - Rodgers
No special welcome for Neymar - Rodgers
Scotland
Manager Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic have "no special welcome" planned for Paris St-Germain's Neymar, who played at Celtic Park for Barcelona last season.
Celtic host PSG in Tuesday's Champions League Group B opener.
