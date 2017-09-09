Shinty: Kinlochshiel top by a point as Kyles lose

Kyles were beaten by Lovat, meaning Kinlochshiel edge ahead in the race for the Marine Harvest Premiership title

Kinlochshiel top the Marine Harvest Premiership by a solitary point after a 2-2 draw with champions Netwonmore.

Second-placed Kyles lost 2-1 away to Lovat to give Shiel a narrow advantage as the race for the title enters its final phase.

Another 2-2 draw, this time between Glenurquhart and Glasgow Mid Argyll, satisfied neither team in the complex battle to avoid the drop.

Kingussie came from behind to win 5-3 in Oban while Skye clinched the National Division title and a return to the top flight with a 2-0 home win over Caberfeidh.

On the Eilan, Glen MacKintosh got an early opener for Newtonmore which was very quickly cancelled out by an Andy MacKintosh own goal. Fraser MacKintosh put More ahead again in the second half before Keith MacRae secured the vital point for the Wester Ross side.

A goalless first half at Balgate soon gave way to Roddy MacDonald scoring for Kyles and Greg Matheson for Lovat before Matheson's late winner. MacDonald was later sent off.

Kinlochshiel now head Kyles by one point at the summit with three matches to play, with More still six points off the top having played a game fewer.

James MacPherson put Glenurquhart ahead with the only goal of the first half before Craig Anderson and Calum McLay tipped the game Mid Argyll's way. However, David Smart intervened in the penultimate minute to ensure that the potential lifeline was shared.

Daniel Cameron gave Oban Camanachd the lead after just four minutes but Chris Hollysong soon equalised before Malcolm Clark put Camanachd ahead. Cameron got his second just after the half hour but Roddy Young pulled Kingussie's deficit back to a single goal on the stroke of half time.

Ruaraidh Anderson then grabbed two in the opening eight minutes of the second half to send the game Kingussie's way.

Iain MacLellan in the first half and Will Cowie in the second delighted the home crowd with the goals that made Skye National Division champions in Portree.

Fort William won 6-1 in Inverness.