BBC Sport - Pro14: Dave Rennie cautious of expansions following time in Super Rugby

'Tread very carefully' with expansions - Rennie

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie insists that league expansions must truly add to the competition following his experiences of Super Rugby "bringing in teams that aren't as strong."

