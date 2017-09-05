BBC Sport - WATCH: St Johnstone find the net eight times in August
St Johnstone make it eight for August
- From the section Scotland
St Johnstone make it an unbeaten start to the league season as manager Tommy Wright and forward Michael O'Halloran receive Scottish Premiership monthly awards for August.
