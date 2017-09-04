BBC Sport - Scotland 2-0 Malta: Gordon Strachan 'not thinking about Slovakia'
Gordon Strachan insists he is not thinking about Scotland's next World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, saying "a decent cup of tea" comes first.
Coach Strachan was speaking after the Scots beat Malta 2-0 to move to within a point of second-placed Slovakia in Group F.
