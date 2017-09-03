BBC Sport - Scotland boss Gordon Strachan praises squad's resilience

Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan believes his squad of players have shown a club-like mentality to turn around their bad start to their World Cup qualifying campaign to now be in contention for a play-off spot for Russia.

Top videos

Video

Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

'Ouch!' - When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Video

It's a dream come true - Woodburn

Video

Scrum V highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Video

Scrum V highlights: Dragons 16-39 Leinster

Video

NI skipper Davis wary of Czech threat in Belfast

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Video

Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total

Video

Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well

Video

Pro14 highlights: Connacht 12-18 Glasgow Warriors

Video

'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kicking a ball

Rugbytots North East Kent
STARTING GROUP FOR ROAD RIDES

Bollington Bikefest

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired