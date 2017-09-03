BBC Sport - Scotland boss Gordon Strachan praises squad's resilience
Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place
- From the section Scotland
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan believes his squad of players have shown a club-like mentality to turn around their bad start to their World Cup qualifying campaign to now be in contention for a play-off spot for Russia.
