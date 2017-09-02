Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup: Skye thump Lochaber to claim women's title

The victory for Skye Ladies avenged the 2016 final win for Lochaber

In a dramatic turnaround from their 2016 encounter, Skye defeated Lochaber 6-1 to win the Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup on women's finals day at An Aird, Fort William.

Lorna MacRae with five goals was Skye's undisputed heroine. Twelve months previously the same pairing produced a 4-2 victory for Lochaber in the clash for the top award in women's shinty.

Skye's triumph was preceded by a 7-1 victory for Glengarry over Ardnamurchan for the Marine Harvest Challenge Cup, the second division knockout award.

MacRae was on target as early as three minutes and completed her hat-trick within half an hour before adding two more in the second period. Alison MacVicar briefly brought the score back to 2-1 and Jenna Beaton got Skye's other goal when it was 4-1.

A Joanne Gillanders penalty sent Glengarry on their way to their triumph and it was followed by a Leona Falconer hat-trick in just five minutes which killed the game as a contest.

Elaine Cameron contributed a goal on either side of half time and Emily Gordon scored Glengarry's seventh before Annie MacDonald's consolation for Ardnamurchan.

These women's finals were overshadowed by the late cancellation of the annual Caol Cup match between under-21 select sides from the game's North and South areas because the South were unable to raise a team.

This has led to calls for the inter-area dividing line to be moved north for the purposes of this fixture only, to allow the three Lochaber clubs to boost the South side.

The postponement has again highlighted the huge gulf between shinty's two competitive areas. The South only provides five of the game's 18 national level sides and, over the last five years, has won just six of 25 national titles, four of these going to Kyles Athletic.