SportScotland has opened the redeveloped Inverclyde National Sports training centre. The £12m facility is one of a kind in the UK as it is entirely adapted to be one of the best inclusive training and competition venues in the UK. Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sportscotland, says it will be open to local the local community as well as performance athletes. For Scots Paralympians, it means the focus can be on performance rather than overcoming practicalities, says Jamie McCowan.
