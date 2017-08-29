BBC Sport - WATCH: Classic goalkeeping howlers in Scottish football
Classic goalkeeping howlers in Scottish football
- From the section Scotland
After two goalkeeping errors at the weekend - look away Ross County's Scott Fox and Celtic's Craig Gordon - we take a look at some memorable mistakes that those playing in between the sticks have made in Scottish football. What is the worst goalkeeping howler you can remember?
