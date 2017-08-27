BBC Sport - Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox's moment of madness costs his side
Scott Fox howler costs Ross County
- From the section Scotland
Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox's moment of madness costs his side against Rangers, and he gets pick-pocketed by Alfredo Morelos. Rangers went on to win the game 3-1. Commentary by Liam McLeod
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired