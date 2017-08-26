BBC Sport - Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly says he's 'steadied ship' at Hearts
Daly says he's steadied ship at Hearts
- From the section Scotland
Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly says he has "steadied the ship" during his four matches in charge of the first team. Hearts lost 2-1 at Motherwell on Saturday. Interview by Martin Dowden.
