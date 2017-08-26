Shinty: Newtonmore beat Skye to reach Camanachd Cup final

Newtonmore will be going for a 32nd success in the Camanachd Cup final on 30 September

Holders Newtonmore defeated Skye 4-1 at Inverness to win through to the Tulloch Camanachd Cup final against Lovat next month.

The scoreline is a mirror image of Skye's legendary triumph over their Badenoch opponents when they lifted shinty's top trophy in 1990.

Kyles returned to the top of the Marine Harvest Premiership when they came back from 2-0 down to defeat Kingussie 6-3 at The Dell.

Lochaber failed to take another step away from the relegation zone when they lost 5-2 at home to Lovat, while Kilmallie's woes deepened when they went down 4-1 away to Oban Camanachd.

Despite their cup commitment, Skye took another step towards the National Division title when their only rivals Caberfeidh lost 3-2 at Fort William.

Glen MacKintosh gave Newtonmore an early lead in the big semi-final but James Pringle shocked the favourites with an equaliser shortly after the interval.

However, the rest of the second half went completely Newtonmore's way as Craig Ritchie and Jamie Robinson scored, while MacKintosh found the net for a second time.

Kingussie looked on easy street when Ryan Borthwick put them 2-0 up although Dunky Kerr and Sandy MacKenzie tied it up just before half time. Kyles then produced a second half goal rush where MacKenzie completed his double, Grant Irvine got one for himself and Colin MacDonald also found the net. Bob MacGregor got a late third for Kingussie.

At Spean Bridge, Lochaber similarly got off to a flying start when a Stuart Matheson double put them 2-0 ahead before Greg Matheson made the half time score 2-1. Lovat pulled away with a Marc McLachlan double followed by Lewis Tawse, before Matheson completed his brace.

At Mossfield, Daniel Cameron scored for Camanachd in the first minute. Andrew McCuish got two more before Martin Stewart pulled one back and Lewis Buchanan got the hosts' fourth.

A Sean Cameron double laid the foundations for Fort William's 3-2 victory over Caberfeidh which now leaves Skye three points clear at the top with a game in hand.