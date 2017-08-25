BBC Sport - Michael O'Halloran rediscovers his scoring touch for St Johnstone
O'Halloran rediscovers scoring touch
- From the section Scotland
Michael O'Halloran has scored four goals in three Scottish Premiership games since returning to St Johnstone on loan from Rangers.
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said the winger is "not the type of player that Rangers need".
Please note, available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired