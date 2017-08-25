BBC Sport - Michael O'Halloran rediscovers his scoring touch for St Johnstone

O'Halloran rediscovers scoring touch

Michael O'Halloran has scored four goals in three Scottish Premiership games since returning to St Johnstone on loan from Rangers.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said the winger is "not the type of player that Rangers need".

