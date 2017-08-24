BBC Sport - Tennis: Hamish Stewart inspired by fellow Stirlingshire man Andy Murray

Murray's path to the top inspires Stewart

Two tennis players - both from Stirlingshire, both 6ft 3in, both have border terriers. Teenager Hamish Stewart says three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray makes elite level success relatable.

Stewart played his way to a gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games before leaving home to start a tennis scholarship at Tulane University in Louisiana.

BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod reports.

Top videos

Video

Murray's path to the top inspires Stewart

Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

That moment when you take down your own manager...

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Video

Watch: Rooney's England tournament goals

Video

The case for Conor McGregor by (not the real) Conor McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Glamorgan make light work of Leicestershire

Video

'One of my best games for England' - Rooney's first England start

Video

I'll knock Mayweather out in first two rounds - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

Costello: Mayweather bodyguards take separate private jet

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired