BBC Sport - Tennis: Hamish Stewart inspired by fellow Stirlingshire man Andy Murray
Murray's path to the top inspires Stewart
- From the section Scotland
Two tennis players - both from Stirlingshire, both 6ft 3in, both have border terriers. Teenager Hamish Stewart says three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray makes elite level success relatable.
Stewart played his way to a gold medal at this year's Commonwealth Youth Games before leaving home to start a tennis scholarship at Tulane University in Louisiana.
BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod reports.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired