BBC Sport - A charity is encouraging Scottish kids to get into sport by playing cricket

'Throw, catch, hit a ball - kids love it'

Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons visits Drumpellier Cricket Club to find out why cricket is proving to be a big hit in some of the poorer areas in and around Glasgow.

Paul Fletcher of A&M Scotland and former cricket international Billy McPate help run the sessions for children from across the Glasgow area.

Fancy getting involved in cricket? Visit the Get Inspired cricket activity guide for information on how to get started.

