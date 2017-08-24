BBC Sport - A charity is encouraging Scottish kids to get into sport by playing cricket
'Throw, catch, hit a ball - kids love it'
Former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons visits Drumpellier Cricket Club to find out why cricket is proving to be a big hit in some of the poorer areas in and around Glasgow.
Paul Fletcher of A&M Scotland and former cricket international Billy McPate help run the sessions for children from across the Glasgow area.
