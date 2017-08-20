BBC Sport - Hamilton's Rakish Bingham scores a goal for football purists

Accies prove that football is a beautiful game

Rakish Bingham rounds off a beautiful passing move to score Hamilton's third against Hibernian in a 3-1 away win.

Commentary by Liam McLeod.

Please note, available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Accies prove that football is a beautiful game

Video

Mo Farah wins final British track race

Video

When you celebrate in style and it goes horribly wrong...

Video

Pochettino disappointed with 'unlucky' Spurs

Video

England women lose to Germany at Euros

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Highlights: Landmark Broad wicket as England cruise to win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is Maguire the best signing of the summer?

Video

GB eventers win European team gold

Video

'Great' Mooy goal delights Wagner

Video

I let the horses run freely & they were magnificent - Mourinho

Video

England beat Poland 6-0 in EuroHockey opener

  • From the section Hockey
Video

How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

Video

Broad hails 'hero' Botham after surpassing wicket tally

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired