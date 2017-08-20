BBC Sport - Hamilton's Rakish Bingham scores a goal for football purists
Accies prove that football is a beautiful game
- From the section Scotland
Rakish Bingham rounds off a beautiful passing move to score Hamilton's third against Hibernian in a 3-1 away win.
Commentary by Liam McLeod.
Please note, available to UK users only.
