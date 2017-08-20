BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership highlights: Motherwell 2-0 Ross County
Highlights: Motherwell 2-0 Ross County
- From the section Scotland
Goals by Richard Tait and Louis Moult help Motherwell to their first win of the season at the expense of Ross County.
Commentary by Rob Maclean.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
