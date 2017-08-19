BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers says he has been impressed by Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch

Brendan Rodgers says he has been impressed by Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch after Celtic won 2-0 at Rugby Park, the second time in 10 days he has defeated his Killie counterpart. Interview by Chris McLaughlin.

