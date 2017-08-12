Shinty: Lovat beat Oban Camanachd to reach Camanachd Cup final

Lovat left it late to find the winning goal against Oban Camanachd

Lovat, winners of the trophy in 2015, will meet holders Newtonmore or Skye in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final after coming from behind to beat Oban Camanachd 2-1 in the first semi-final at Fort William.

It was deep into stoppage time before Marc MacLachlan grabbed the vital winner for the Kiltarlity side.

Kyles went top of the Marine Harvest Premiership on goal difference from Kinlochshiel with a 7-0 annihilation of Glenurquhart who drifted closer to the relegation zone after Kilmallie's vital 3-2 victory over local rivals Lochaber.

Glasgow Mid Argyll became further detached at the bottom following their 4-2 defeat by champions Newtonmore but More still remain four points off the top.

Skye took a huge step towards the National Division title with a 2-0 success at Inverness while rivals Caberfeidh lost 2-0 at Inveraray.

The Camanachd Cup semi was into its final quarter before Oban's top scorer Andrew McCuish picked up a ball, turned and cracked the opener into the bottom right corner, clear of keeper Stuart MacDonald.

However, it took just four minutes for Lovat's hotshot Greg Matheson to hit the equaliser from a free hit into the top of the net from close range.

By now a red card for Gary Lord had Oban Camanachd on the back foot and it was into the fourth and final minute of added time that MacLachlan cashed in on a poorly cleared ball to grab the winner.

In the league, Grant Irvine and Roddy MacDonald both got hat-tricks for Kyles, with Dunkie Kerr scoring the other goal in a one-sided contest.

A major upset was beginning to look likely at The Eilan when Jamie MacFadyen opened for Mid Argyll midway through the first half and Mark Bain made it 2-0 early in the second. This must have set alarm bells ringing for the champions who struck back within a minute through Jamie Robinson before Glen MacKintosh equalised.

It was still into the last 10 minutes before Evan Menzies and Iain Robinson clinched the points for Newtonmore.

Kyles, with a goal advantage of six, and Kinlochshiel both have 22 points from 13 games at the top with Kingussie third, but running out of matches. Newtonmore sit fourth on 18 points, also from 13 outings.

Daniel Stewart on the half-hour and Michael Rodger early in the second half had Kilmallie 2-0 up but Lochaber's response to Rodger's strike, a Neil MacDonald double in a minute, was almost instant. It then fell to Rodger to net Kilmallie's winner with a late penalty.

Mid Argyll's defeat leaves them anchored on the bottom with five points, trailing Kilmallie, Glenurquhart and Lochaber on seven, eight and nine respectively, but all with more games played.

In the National Division, Will Cowie and Iain MacLellan scored the goals against Inverness which put Skye three points clear of Caberfeidh who succumbed to one in each half from Inveraray's Lewis MacNicol. Fort William just about stayed in touch when Graham Campbell scored the only goal of their game against Strathglass at Cannich.

Kingussie's reserves beat their Newtonmore counterparts 4-2 in the final of the Strathdearn Cup for the North junior championship.