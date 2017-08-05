BBC Sport - Jon Daly & Brendan Rodgers at odds over Hearts comments

Daly & Rodgers at odds over comments

Hearts interim head coach Jon Daly was unhappy with Brendan Rodgers' comments about the Tynecastle club but the Celtic boss says he just "says what he feels".

Rodgers questioned Hearts' recruitment and expressed sympathy for Ian Cathro after the latter was sacked by the Edinburgh club.

Top videos

Video

Daly & Rodgers at odds over comments

Video

High jump disappointment for Johnson-Thompson

Video

Anderson takes De Bruyn for fourth wicket

Video

The moment Bairstow is out for 99 after brilliant innings

Video

Van Niekerk coasts through 400m heat

Video

Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier

Video

Bolt through with 'very bad' run

Video

Highlights: England kept in check on intriguing first day

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2002-07

Video

Muir cruises into 1500m semi-finals

Video

Hastings and Clarke help Worcestershire win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired