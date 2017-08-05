Marine Harvest Premiership: MacRae brothers on-target as Kinlochshiel stay top

Kilnochshiel thumped Kilmallie to remain at the summit of the Marine Harvest Premiership

Three brothers, all from Kinlochshiel's MacRae dynasty, accounted for the club's five goals without reply against Kilmallie at Balmacara which kept Shiel top of the Marine Harvest Premiership on Saturday.

John, Keith and Finlay MacRae were all on-target, while the other joint-title favourites Kyles also had a 5-0 victory over Lochaber at Tighnabruich.

Defending champions Newtonmore had already lost ground the previous evening due to a 1-1 draw with local rivals Kingussie. Oban Camanachd recorded the league's third 5-0 scoreline of the weekend as they eased aside Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Meanwhile, Skye went top of the National Division with a resounding 6-0 home win over Oban Celtic.

John MacRae was first on target for Shiel midway through the second half but within 10 minutes, brother Keith stretched the lead to 3-0 with a snappy double. Finlay made the half-time score 4-0 before Keith completed his hat-trick just after the restart.

Five different scorers, led early on by Gordon Whyte, netted for Kyles who were 3-0 up by half-time with further contributions from Colin MacDonald and Roddy MacDonald. There was then a 45-minute lull in the scoring before Grant Irvine and Scott MacDonald brought Lochaber's surge away from the relegation zone to a halt.

The previous evening, Michael Russell had given Newtonmore an advantage in the second half at The Dell before Ryan Borthwick equalised late on. That settled the points but to decide the destiny of the Sir Tommy MacPherson Trophy, which is also contested by these local rivals, there had to be a penalty shoot-out which Newtonmore won 3-2.

At Yoker, Oban Camanachd's Malcolm Clark and Daniel Cameron both got doubles after Andrew McCuish's opener for that 5-0 scoreline, which compounded Mid Argyll's relegation concerns.

Kinlochshiel top the table on 22 points from 13 outings while Kyles are two points behind, having played a game fewer. Kingussie are a further point back but are beginning to run out of games. Newtonmore have also played 12 but are on just 16 points.

With two teams to be relegated, Mid Argyll and Kilmallie are three adrift of the pack, propping up the table on five points with Kilmallie bottom on goal difference.

Six different scorers helped Skye brush Oban Celtic aside in Portree in what was their game in hand - the island club now top the National Division on 17 points. Skye are one clear of Caberfeidh, who had no game, while Fort William's 4-1 defeat at Inveraray now leaves both these sides with a mountain to climb.

Inveraray's reserves defeated Strachur 3-0 to win the Bullough Cup, the south area junior championship.