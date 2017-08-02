Max Whitlock says performing in Glasgow is among the highlights of his career

Max Whitlock won Commonwealth and World Championship gold in Glasgow in 2014 and 2015 respectively

Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Max Whitlock says the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2015 World Championships held in Glasgow are "some of the best memories" of his career.

Whitlock won gold medals at both events and describes the crowds as "amazing".

The 24-year-old also revealed he intends to keep competing for another seven or eight years.

"They are unbelievable, I couldn't say a better word about them," Whitlock said of the support in Glasgow.

"I've had amazing experiences and amazing memories from this city.

Max Whitlock is an ambassador for the Glasgow 2018 multi-sport event

"The Commonwealth Games and World Championships are some of the best memories that I've had in gymnastics competitions and some of the best results that I can look back and be really proud of."

Whitlock, who won Commonwealth and World Championship gold medals in Glasgow's Hydro Arena, is the latest Ambassador for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, a multi-sport event to be staged starting one year from today.

Around 3,000 athletes will gather, chasing European Championship glory in the sports of swimming, diving, cycling, golf, rowing, triathlon and gymnastics.

'The crowd push us to be even better on the day'

Englishman Whitlock believes that the competitors will be inspired by the atmosphere at each of the venues across the city.

"I know all the athletes will be very excited," he said.

"Every multi-sport event brings a new atmosphere and the crowd will add to that hugely.

"If the crowd is behind us like they have been in every competition that we have done here then I know it will be amazing because they push us to be even better on the day."

Whitlock, who has just returned from his honeymoon, says he is feeling refreshed and more keen than ever to continue and try to add to a haul of achievements that includes five Olympic medals.

Bonnie the Seal is the mascot for Glasgow 2018

"My short-term aims are to go to this year's World Championships, and the three majors next year - the Commonwealth Games, the European Championships that we are talking about today, and the World Championships again," said the pommel and floor specialist.

"It's about continuing the cycles and focusing on the major competitions - that's what I have done my whole career.

"But long term I want to keep going and complete another two cycles. If I can get four Olympics in the bag I will be very, very proud.

"It'll be a long journey but I will push as hard as I can and I want to keep doing gymnastics for as long as I can."

Despite achieving gold medal success internationally at every level of the sport, Whitlock has an eye firmly on the grassroots and development of gymnastics.

Today he was named as an Ambassador for Glasgow 2018 and he hopes the event will draw in support and inspire youngsters to be stars of the future.

"To do a multi-sport event is a good feeling as an athlete - it brings a whole different vibe, a new atmosphere," he said.

"It brings the whole country together with a lot more people watching sport; a lot more kids getting involved, and us gymnasts are trying to push that as much as possible."