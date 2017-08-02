BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Catriona Matthew targets 'good week'

Scot Matthew targets 'good week'

Catriona Matthew hopes a good showing at the Women's British Open at Kingsbarns will help her gain a place in Europe's Solheim Cup team. The Scot will be a vice-captain in Iowa but hopes to play too.

Top videos

Video

Scot Matthew targets 'good week'

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired