Shinty: Kinlochshiel stay top as Lovat leave it late

Lovat and Glenurquhart played out a dramatic match

A late rally from Kyles against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara could not prevent Shiel extending their lead in the Marine Harvest Premiership to two points after a 2-2 draw.

Champions Newtonmore maintained their challenge with a 6-0 eclipse of Kilmallie while Lovat's Greg Matheson single-handedly converted defeat into victory with a penultimate-minute equaliser and a dramatic stoppage-time winner at home to Glenurquhart.

Lochaber took another bold step away from the relegation zone with a 4-2 success against Glasgow Mid Argyll.

The weather provided a major blow when a waterlogged Fort William pitch forced the postponement of the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup final less than four hours before throw-up time.

John MacRae got an early breakthrough for Kinlochshiel in a match switched to their Balmacara pitch after Kyles' at Tighnabruich became waterlogged by rain that swept the west coast. Jordan Fraser got Shiel's second but Grant Irvine struck back before Sandy MacKenzie equalised in added time.

When the Kilmallie pitch also became waterlogged, their encounter with Newtonmore was also switched to their opponents' venue at the Eilan, where it was one-way traffic. Glen MacKintosh and Jamie Robinson scored in the first half and in the second MacKintosh got another for Newtonmore followed by strikes from Iain Robinson and Fraser MacKintosh and an own goal.

The game between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Lochaber was somewhat of a relegation four-pointer and Lochaber got a dream start from an early goal by Connor Sweeney. There was no more scoring in the first half but Iain Fyfe got another for Lochaber in the second. Brian Slattery pulled one back and, all in the last 10 minutes, Neil MacDonald restored Lochaber's two-goal cushion, Sweeney's second made it 4-1 and Ewen Murray got a second for Mid Argyll.

Long before his decisive, late intervention for Lovat, Matheson was also in early action with their opener. Oliver Black and James MacPherson sent Glenurquhart in at half-time 2-1 up and Danny Kelly's equaliser was soon neutralised by MacPherson's second. Glen's John Barr was sent off after two yellow cards but Lovat left exploiting their man advantage very late. Matheson's equaliser came in the 89th minute and the winner, which also completed his hat-trick, in the 92nd.

Kinlochshiel top the table with 20 points from 12 games - still two clear of Kyles, who are on 18 with a game in hand. Shiel are also now two clear of Kingussie, who have played 14, while Newtonmore's challenge, which sits at 15 points from 11 games, still looks distant.

Kilmallie prop up the league on goal difference from Mid Argyll, with both on five points. Glenurquhart and Lochaber are now on eight and nine, respectively, but with more matches played.

A 6-1 victory for Caberfeidh away to Oban Celtic and a 4-2 win at Beauly for Skye, who had been 2-0 down, means no change at the top of the National Division. Cabers remain a point clear of Skye, who have a game in hand.

At An Aird, officials worked hard to get the pitch playable for the Sutherland Cup final between Oban Camanachd's reserves Lochside Rovers and Kingussie's second string. With both sides well within two hours travel of the ground, a decision was delayed until 11:00 BST when defeat had to be conceded. The game will be rearranged.