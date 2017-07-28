BBC Sport - Celtic boss Rodgers: 'You can't have three top strikers up here'
Celtic 'can't have three top strikers'
- From the section Scotland
Manager Brendan Rodgers insists having three top strikers at Celtic "wouldn't be possible" as he again faces the prospect of fielding a team without Moussa Dembele or Leigh Griffiths.
