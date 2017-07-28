BBC Sport - Celtic boss Rodgers: 'You can't have three top strikers up here'

Celtic 'can't have three top strikers'

Manager Brendan Rodgers insists having three top strikers at Celtic "wouldn't be possible" as he again faces the prospect of fielding a team without Moussa Dembele or Leigh Griffiths.

