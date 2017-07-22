Shinty: Newtonmore and Kyles through to MacAulay Cup final

Newtonmore were taken to extra-time by Lovat

Newtonmore and Kyles Athletic will meet in the Artemis MacAulay Cup final next month following contrasting semi-final victories.

Kyles completed their 2-0 defeat of Oban Camanachd in the first quarter of the game while it was well into extra-time before Newtonmore first found the net in their 3-0 victory over Lovat.

Kinlochshiel went top of the Marine Harvest Premiership with a 3-0 win at Kilmallie and Kingussie also leapfrogged previous leaders Kyles with victory by the same score at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Lochaber cashed in on the defeats of Mid Argyll and Kilmallie to overtake them both from the bottom with a 3-1 home success over Glenurquhart.

In the MacAulay Cup South semi-final in Oban, Colin MacDonald opened the scoring after just three minutes and on 23 added a second to effectively seal the tie.

It was totally different in the North tie at Beauly where 90 minutes came and went goalless and it was midway through the first period of extra-time before Jamie Robinson eventually got the breakthrough for Newtonmore. Robinson then broke Lovat's hearts with a second just before the turnaround and Michael Russell put the tie to bed with 10 minutes of play remaining.

Newtonmore now go into the final at Oban's Mossfield Park on 19 August having recorded comfortable back-to-back league and Camanachd Cup wins over their opponents from Tighnabruaich.

In the Premiership, Scott MacLean opened for Kinlochshiel late in the first half and Duncan MacRae made it 2-0 early in the second. A Keith MacRae penalty then confirmed the victory that put Shiel top of the table with 19 points from 11 games, with Kyles on 17 from 10.

Splitting these two on 18 points but from 14 outings are Kingussie. Ruaridh Anderson sent them well on their way to victory at the Dell over Glasgow Mid Argyll with a quick-fire double early in the second half and Lee Bain netted late on.

Meanwhile, Shaun Nicholson sent Lochaber on their way to victory. James MacPherson equalised for Glenurquhart just after the hour but Stuart Callison responded instantly before Ryan Johnstone confirmed Lochaber's winning cushion.

These results leave Kilmallie, who have a slightly inferior goal difference, and Mid Argyll still on five points at the bottom, now two behind Lochaber but with two and three games in hand respectively. The bottom side is relegated while second bottom play off against the National Division runners-up.

In the second tier, Caberfeidh and Skye put themselves in pole position for those promotion places. Cabers gained revenge for the previous Saturday's Balliemore Cup final defeat by Fort William with a 1-0 home win over the same opponents. Meanwhile, Skye are also undefeated - a point adrift but with a game in hand - after their 4-0 win at Inveraray.

Oban Celtic beat Strathglass 2-1 at Cannich in the other National Division game.