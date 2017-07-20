BBC Sport - Euro 2017: Scotland players look to bounce back quickly after England defeat
'We'll pick ourselves up, we're Scotland'
- From the section Scotland
Scotland players Caroline Weir, Frankie Brown, Rachel Corsie, Erin Cuthbert and Lisa Evans reflect on a heavy defeat by England in their opening match of Euro 2017.
