Before heading to Netherlands with Scotland Women for Euro 2017, goalkeeper Gemma Fay, winner of 200 caps, talks about how earnestly she and her team-mates take the duty to inspire young girls to play football.
Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Amy MacBeath.
