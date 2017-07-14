BBC Sport - Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay says players have a responsibility to inspire next generation

'We have duty to inspire' - keeper Fay

Before heading to Netherlands with Scotland Women for Euro 2017, goalkeeper Gemma Fay, winner of 200 caps, talks about how earnestly she and her team-mates take the duty to inspire young girls to play football.

Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Amy MacBeath.

