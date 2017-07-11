BBC Sport - David Drysdale: Caddie wife Vicky gives me a kick up the backside

David Drysdale: My wife gives me a kick up the backside

Scottish golfer David Drysdale reveals that his caddie wife Vicky jokes that when he is out on the course it is the only time he is the boss in their relationship.

Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Brian McLauchlin.

