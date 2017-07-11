BBC Sport - Davenport, Rusedski and Ivanisevic preview Murray v Querrey
Ivanisevic: Querrey has nothing to lose
- From the section Scotland
Lindsay Davenport, Greg Rusedski and Goran Ivanisevic look ahead to Andy Murray's quarter-final against the American Sam Querrey.
Interviews by BBC Scotland reporter Frank Henry.
