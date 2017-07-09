Anniversary Games: Chris O'Hare, Laura Muir and Andrew Butchart celebrate

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's O'Hare wins thrilling 1500m

Chris O'Hare won the men's 1500m at the Anniversary Games in London on Sunday, adding to his victory at last weekend's British Championships.

The US-based athlete from West Linton managed to overtake Kenya's Vincent Kibet coming down the home straight to finish in three minutes 34.75 seconds.

Laura Muir was second in the women's mile, her time of 4:18.03 half a second outside Zola Budd's British record.

Dunblane's Andrew Butchart set a new Scottish 3,000m record of 7.37.56.

He finished third behind four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Spain's European indoor champion Adel Mechaal.

"I'm over the moon with that performance," said Butchart.

"Mo was coaching me mid-race and giving me advice on what to do, and I felt really good. I had so much fun out there. It was a good rehearsal for the World Championships."

O'Hare said he knew that with 200m to go of his 1500m race he had "a lot to do".

Media playback is not supported on this device Muir second in mile with personal best

"I was mad at myself so I thought I had better go and hope there was enough track left and there was by half a metre," he said.

"I feel so much stronger than I have ever been. I have put in a lot of work. I didn't use any of my finishing speed until the last 150m.

"It is huge just knowing even in a 3:34 race that I've got the finish and could close down on the big guys so it is a huge confidence builder."

While Muir fell short of adding to the five British records she has set in the past year, despite finishing behind Hellen Obiri she did manage a personal best and set a new Scottish record of 4:18.03.

She may yet run in both the 1500m and 5,000m at next month's World Championships.

Steph Twell also ran a personal best in the same race. Her time of 4:25.39 lifts her to third fastest Scot ever.

Guy Learmonth, who won silver at the British Championships, will return to the stadium for the World Championships. He ran a personal best in the 800m of 1:45.77 to fall inside the British Athletics qualifying time of 1:45.90.

And he could yet be followed into the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team by fellow Scottish 800m runner Jake Wightman, who finished ahead of him in seventh place, clocking a time of 1:45.42.

Wightman is now only behind Tom McKean on the all-time Scottish records.

Meanwhile, in her fourth race in nine days Eilidh Doyle was fourth in the women's 400m hurdles.

"I felt pretty good but I was just dying over the last 50m," she said.

"I've raced quite a lot recently. I'm happy to have been competitive and take a couple of scalps and I feel it's coming together nicely now."