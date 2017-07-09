BBC Sport - Josh Taylor - Beating Ohara Davies was 'my sweetest victory'
Taylor - Beating Davies was 'my sweetest victory'
- From the section Scotland
Josh Taylor tells BBC Scotland's Brian McLauchlin that his seventh-round stoppage of Ohara Davies at Braehead Arena was the best fight of his career.
Prestonpans' Taylor, after 10 fights as a professional, is now the Commonwealth super-lightweight and WBC Silver champion.
